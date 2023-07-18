Streamr (DATA) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and $1.03 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

