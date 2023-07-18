Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

SMMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 500,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,390. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

