Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,841,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 8,996,891 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $21.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 323.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

