Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,110,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after buying an additional 150,411 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

