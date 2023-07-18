Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

