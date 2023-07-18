Synthetix Market Capitalization Hits $740.78 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00009228 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $740.78 million and approximately $74.87 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,228,581 coins and its circulating supply is 267,076,172 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

