Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $543.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

