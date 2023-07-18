TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark reduced their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.14.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$23.81 and a 52 week high of C$30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.10.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0455718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 142.16%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

