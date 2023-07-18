Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 7.3% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 700,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,714. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

