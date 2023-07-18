Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 76,515 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,515 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,637,000,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.74. 816,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

