TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 745,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TFI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Up 6.1 %

TFI International stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 451,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,801. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

