The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on August 4th

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

The North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 269.56 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of £377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.59 and a beta of 0.70. The North American Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($4.24).

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £1,484.52 ($1,941.06). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.