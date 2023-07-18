Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

