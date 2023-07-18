Threshold (T) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $240.29 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,022.42 or 1.00002957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02414882 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $14,964,178.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

