Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.72

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.72 and last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 182623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $380,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $380,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

