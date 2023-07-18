Toncoin Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and $13.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,770.03 or 1.00116013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002266 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3488685 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,236,057.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

