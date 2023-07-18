Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $90.69 on Friday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 604.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.