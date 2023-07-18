Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDFree Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $90.69 on Friday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 604.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

