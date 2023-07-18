Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana Sells 3,964 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 906,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,893. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $127.57 and a 1 year high of $199.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

