Traxx Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $823,050.58 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Traxx has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Traxx has a market cap of $823,050.58 and $276,715.44 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

