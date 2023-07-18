Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Triumph Group Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TGI opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Triumph Group by 341.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Group
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.