Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Triumph Group by 341.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.