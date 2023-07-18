Truist Financial Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $104.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.