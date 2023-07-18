Truist Financial Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.11.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

