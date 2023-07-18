Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.26

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $0.26 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.98 or 0.06354374 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00046377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

