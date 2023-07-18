United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 1,201,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,746. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

