Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.92.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.