Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.92.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
