Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 4.0 %
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.