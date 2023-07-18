Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 4.0 %

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

