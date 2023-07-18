UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $4.00 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $1.32 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00013353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00309022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,814,245 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,816,474.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.9955885 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,487,690.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.