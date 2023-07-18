Van Elle (LON:VANL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.05

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.05 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.41), with a volume of 92810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Van Elle Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The company has a market capitalization of £34.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.65.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

