Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.11

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $207.11 and last traded at $207.09, with a volume of 50531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

