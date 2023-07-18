Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $259.50

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.50 and last traded at $259.50, with a volume of 54141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.26. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

