Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.30

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.30 and last traded at $159.29, with a volume of 27993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOOV. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

