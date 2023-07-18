Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.96. 759,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,627. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

