Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.72 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $47.36 million and $5.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003342 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

