Verge Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.50 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $97.67 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00306345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.01 or 0.00824722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00558801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00062754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00120900 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,393,069 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,393,063 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.