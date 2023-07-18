Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$16.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1124567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

