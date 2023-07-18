Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $38,053.99 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,007.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00309654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00834921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00561528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00063306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00123426 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,218,872 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

