Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $4,013,437.50 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRTX traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.98. 935,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,551. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.71 and its 200 day moving average is $320.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $359.34.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
