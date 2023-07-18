Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $4,013,437.50 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.98. 935,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,551. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.71 and its 200 day moving average is $320.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $359.34.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.