Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NENTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

NENTF remained flat at $5.24 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. Viaplay Group AB has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

Featured Stories

