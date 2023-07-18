VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Trading Up 0.4%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 4,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $124.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

