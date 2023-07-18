Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.83

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 7015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $552.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,278,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,259 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 307.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $535,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

