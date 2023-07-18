Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 19,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. 3,035,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,690. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

