Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 429,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,813,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

