Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.