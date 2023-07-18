Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope Sells 198 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,606. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.06.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.