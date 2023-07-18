Windham Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.53. 29,736,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,454,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.49. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $384.67.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

