Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.52

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.52 and last traded at $121.24, with a volume of 101210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Woodward’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.