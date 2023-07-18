Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $244,900.63 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,297,470,383 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,470,383.401318 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0514134 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $161,877.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

