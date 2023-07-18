WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Price Performance

WW opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $649.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. Research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.