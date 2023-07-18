Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 286,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 221,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

