ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 8.6% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $524,096.54 and approximately $15.13 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00105231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00027146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

